Man fights to include horns in driver's license photo

Bryce Riley
8:11 AM, Dec 21, 2016

The Maine man says his horns are part of his religion.

KTNV
A Maine man wanted to make sure his horns were just right for his driver's license photo.
 
56-year-old Phelan Moonsong says that it took months to get his ID because the state wanted him to provide a picture without the horns, which he says are part of his religion.
 
“As a practicing Pagan minister and a priest of Pan, I’ve come to feel very attached to the horns, and they’ve become a part of me and part of my spirituality,” Moonsong told the Washington Post. The man attaches the goat antlers to his forehead with a fishing line that wraps around his head.
 
His ID arrived in the mail after months of fighting with the DMV.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top