A Maine man wanted to make sure his horns were just right for his driver's license photo.

56-year-old Phelan Moonsong says that it took months to get his ID because the state wanted him to provide a picture without the horns, which he says are part of his religion.

“As a practicing Pagan minister and a priest of Pan, I’ve come to feel very attached to the horns, and they’ve become a part of me and part of my spirituality,” Moonsong told the Washington Post . The man attaches the goat antlers to his forehead with a fishing line that wraps around his head.

His ID arrived in the mail after months of fighting with the DMV.