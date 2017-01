LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Keurig, which is known for its single-serve coffee machines, is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze maker.

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev say the machine will serve beer, cocktails, and spirits

The product will use technology from Keurig Kold, an in-home soda machine

Keurig Kold sold poorly and was discontinued after less than a year on the market



