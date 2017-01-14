Jack Daniel's releases whiskey-infused coffee

Want some whiskey in your coffee? Jack Daniel's is now in the coffee business.



However, don't expect to get a buzz off the blend made in partnership with the World of Coffee -- beyond the usual caffeine. The coffee grounds are infused with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey but it doesn't have any alcohol in it.



It comes in regular and decaf.



The coffee can bought at Lynchburg Hardware & General Store in Tennessee. But for those us not near by, it can be found online at the Jack Daniel's online store.