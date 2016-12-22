IKEA is asking people to stop hosting illegal sleepovers in its stores after a YouTube video featuring two Belgian teens went viral, according to the BBC.
The video shows the teens hiding in a wardrobe for three hours to avoid getting caught. Afterward, they roam the store for a brief period before climbing back inside the wardrobe to wait for the store to open.
Warning: The video below contains brief language and obscene images.
IKEA decided not to press charges against the teens due to their age. The video has since racked up 1.7 million views as of Dec. 21.
Over the past few months, at least ten copycat sleepovers have taken place in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and Poland.