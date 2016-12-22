IKEA is asking people to stop hosting illegal sleepovers in its stores after a YouTube video featuring two Belgian teens went viral, according to the BBC

The video shows the teens hiding in a wardrobe for three hours to avoid getting caught. Afterward, they roam the store for a brief period before climbing back inside the wardrobe to wait for the store to open.

Warning: The video below contains brief language and obscene images.

IKEA decided not to press charges against the teens due to their age. The video has since racked up 1.7 million views as of Dec. 21.

Over the past few months, at least ten copycat sleepovers have taken place in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and Poland.

A Chinese couple tried to live stream a sleepover at Ikea. It wasn't a marketing stunt. https://t.co/7ZUv110mTw pic.twitter.com/NteaSjcV64 — Ad Age (@adage) December 10, 2016

An IKEA spokesperson said that they do not allow sleepovers due to safety and security concerns.

"Needless to say that the fun in it is overrated," a Swedish spokesperson added. "A long night of sitting still, only to then risk getting into trouble with the law."