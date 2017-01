It's been a time honored tradition of watching the ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve. But have you ever wondered how it all got started?

When Greenwich time was first established, England's Royal Observatory used a "time-ball" to signal the passage of time.

The practice was brought to New york in 1907 to celebrate the New Year.

The first New Year's Eve ball weighed 700 pounds and was made of iron and wood

Today's ball weighs over 12,000 pounds and is covered in 32,000 LED lights.



READ FULL STORY