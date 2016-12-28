Hershey's debuts new Cookie Layer Crunch Bars

Hershey’s has debuted its Cookie Layer Crunch bars which are available now in Las Vegas stores.

The new Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars combine crunchy cookie bits, layered with a yummy filling, all wrapped in creamy, genuine Hershey’s chocolate.

To celebrate the launch, Hershey’s is offering several ways for shoppers to sample the new treat:

-Visit Hersheys.com or Facebook.com/Hersheys to receive a digital coupon to save $1 off 2 Hershey’s Cookie Layer CrunchCaramel Bars (1.4oz). Coupons will be available until December 31 or while supplies last.

-Now through Feb. 2017, Hershey fans can also take a complimentary bite of Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars at select retailers nationwide. Consumers should be on the lookout for pop-up sampling experiences in-store at retailers such as Sam’s, Walmart, Target, Smith's, Albertsons and many more.