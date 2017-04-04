Floyd Mayweather throws son Zion extravagant Sweet 16 birthday party

Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to spending large amounts of money in Las Vegas, but now his 16-year-old son Zion is following in his footsteps.

Zion celebrated his 16th birthday with a party grander than you'd see in most Las Vegas nightclubs. Rapper Young Thug performed for Zion and his group of friends and his father lived up to the "Money Mayweather" nickname by supplying him with a blacked-out Mercedes-Benz.

Not too bad for a kid that is only turning 16 years old and has a lot more life to live.

Flip through and enjoy all of the photos from Zion's elaborate birthday party.