The 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival in Sri Lanka accidentally printed out the lyrics to Tupac Shakur's "Hail Mary" in its program instead of the Catholic prayer, according to The Independent

Users on social media quickly spread pictures of the explicit lyrics. Around 1,000 copies of the program were handed out during the festival.

Warning: The tweet below contains explicit language.

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

I can't believe that i am this funny you know. pic.twitter.com/nHnsJ1a73z — Roadman Dan (@roadmancode) December 25, 2016

"Hail Mary" was Tupac's final single and was released after his death in 1996.