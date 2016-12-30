Elton John pays tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas show

Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.
A fan took a video during John's show Wednesday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace of John performing the song, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." A duet version, featuring Michael, was released in the 1990s.
John wrote after his death on Instagram, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans."