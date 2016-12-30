Elton John pays tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas show

Katherine Jarvis
11:16 PM, Dec 29, 2016

Elton John performs live on the Sunset Strip, on February 27, 2016, as a thank you to the City of West Hollywood for their support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The concert was streamed live on AOL.com and co-presented by AOL and BBVA.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.

A fan took a video during John's show Wednesday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace of John performing the song, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." A duet version, featuring Michael, was released in the 1990s.


An image of Michael was seen on the screen as John performed.

Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day.

John wrote after his death on Instagram, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans."

 

