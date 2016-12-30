Elton John pays tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas show

Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.



A fan took a video during John's show Wednesday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace of John performing the song, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." A duet version, featuring Michael, was released in the 1990s.

Such a beautiful and moving dedication to #georgemichael by the amazing incomparable #eltonjohn #sireltonjohn Seriously one of the best concerts I've ever had the pleasure of attending. Thank you @bravoticketslasvegas A video posted by Catherine To (@catherine828) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:36am PST



An image of Michael was seen on the screen as John performed.



Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day.



John wrote after his death on Instagram, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans."