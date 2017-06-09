A lot of people are having some fun with a strange typo President Trump made recently in a tweet. It's now being used in all kinds of ways. And it's even the name of a cat up for adoption in Utah. We also learned that it was a big hit at the Nevada DMV.

So here's the President's tweet: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe"

Within hours after it went up, the DMV says someone in Nevada got "COVFEFE" on a personalized license plate.

But not to worry, it's still possible to put "covfefe" on your car if you're willing to twist the word a little more. A couple of options we found that are still available include "COVF3F3," "COVFEF3," and "COVF3FE."

Other supporters who want to be a little less subtle might try one of the president's favorite words like "YUGE." You may also spot someone driving a car with a tag that reads "SAD."

If you want to explore the world of vanity plates in Nevada, political innuendo or otherwise, just go to the DMV's website where you can do a search to see what's available. But remember, vanity plates cost a little more, and you can't get a tag that might be considered offensive.