Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) was being sworn in by House Speaker Paul Ryan when his son did something embarrassing.

17-year-old Cal Marshall tucked his head into the crook of his elbow

His father thought something was wrong

It was actually a dance move called the dab

Paul Ryan later admitted he didn't know what dabbing is on Twitter

Dance move was created by Atlanta-based rap group Migos

Move made popular in part by football star Cam Newton

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017



