Capriotti's co-founder dies in Las Vegas at 68

The co-founder of Capriotti's died Thursday morning.



The popular sandwich chain's president, Jason Smylie, tweeted about Lois Margolet's death. According to DelawareOnline.com, she died of lung cancer at her home in Las Vegas at the age of 68.



With a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of @Capriottis founder, Lois Margolet. — Jason Smylie, CFE (@capriottisjason) January 12, 2017

Lois was a bright, giving, extraordinary woman and a pioneer in the sandwich and franchise industry. — Jason Smylie, CFE (@capriottisjason) January 12, 2017

The official Capriotti's Twitter account also remembered Margolet.

While grieving we also celebrate Lois' life & gift to the world. She created not just a sandwich shop, but an institution that touched many. https://t.co/RaQfGGBnar — Capriotti's (@capriottis) January 12, 2017



According to Capriotti's website, Margolet and her brother Alan started Capriotti's in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware. They named the restaurant after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti.



Part of their mission was to create a sandwich for "real turkey lovers," which eventually lead to the beloved Bobbie -- essentially Thanksgiving on a sandwich with fresh turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.