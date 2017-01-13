Capriotti's co-founder dies in Las Vegas at 68

Katherine Jarvis
10:17 PM, Jan 12, 2017
Brian Child/Flickr file photo
The co-founder of Capriotti's died Thursday morning.

The popular sandwich chain's president, Jason Smylie, tweeted about Lois Margolet's death. According to DelawareOnline.com, she died of lung cancer at her home in Las Vegas at the age of 68.
 

"Lois was a bright, giving, extraordinary woman and a pioneer in the sandwich and franchise industry," Smylie wrote.

The official Capriotti's Twitter account also remembered Margolet.


"While grieving we also celebrate Lois' life & gift to the world. She created not just a sandwich shop, but an institution that touched many."

According to Capriotti's website, Margolet and her brother Alan started Capriotti's in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware. They named the restaurant after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti.

Part of their mission was to create a sandwich for "real turkey lovers," which eventually lead to the beloved Bobbie -- essentially Thanksgiving on a sandwich with fresh turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

