Capriotti's co-founder dies in Las Vegas at 68

"While grieving we also celebrate Lois' life & gift to the world. She created not just a sandwich shop, but an institution that touched many."
According to Capriotti's website, Margolet and her brother Alan started Capriotti's in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware. They named the restaurant after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti.
Part of their mission was to create a sandwich for "real turkey lovers," which eventually lead to the beloved Bobbie -- essentially Thanksgiving on a sandwich with fresh turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.