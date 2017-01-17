Airbus plans to test flying car by end of 2017

Could a flying car be making its way to our skies in the near future?



That is what Airbus is proposing after the company announced Monday it will be testing a flying car prototype called Vahana that doesn't need a pilot. The testing will be done by the end of the year.



Airbus' CEO says the company is testing the car as a way to escape traffic jams and clean up congested cities.



Now when could it regularly be in the air?



"In as little as ten years, we could have products on the market that revolutionise urban travel for millions of people," said Rodin Lyasoff, an executive with the project, in a news release.