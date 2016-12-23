A barbed wire bat and more on TSA's top 10 unusual finds of 2016

Dead seahorses in a brandy bottle? That is just one of the unusual finds the Transportation Security Administration made this year.



The TSA recently released its top 10 list of potentially dangerous and wacky items kept off commercial planes.



The dead seahorses, which were found at the Detroit airport, were ranked 4.



A hand grenade trailer hitch cover found at the San Luis Obispo airport in central California ranked 10, while a golden hand grenade found at Newark airport ranked 7.



A Hello Kitty-branded firearm at an airport in Connecticut was No. 9 on the list.



Atlanta appeared to be a hotspot for odd items. There was a replica of Negan's Bat Lucille from "The Walking Dead" -- with barbed wire and all -- at No. 8, a bladed dragon claw at No. 5 and the No. 1 item -- a movie prop corpse.



The list also includes a replica suicide vest at No. 6 from Richmond, Va., a five-bladed flogger from Houston at No. 3 and a post-apocalyptic bullet adorned gas mask from Miami at No. 2.