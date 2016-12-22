7-Eleven delivers goods by drone in Reno

Drone delivery trials are becoming more common and there's been another one in Nevada.



7-Eleven says it just finished its first month of routine drone deliveries through the company Flirtey, making 77 stops to home in Reno, dropping off snacks, hot and cold food and over the counter medicine, according to Fortune. The customers all lived within a mile of the test store.



Fortune reports customers involved in the program placed their orders via an app, which notified them when the drone was loading, departing and arriving.



7-Eleven and Flirtey plan to expand their drone delivery operations next year.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the Federal Aviation Administration designated Nevada as one of a few drone test sites.



Right now, it's illegal in the U.S. for a drone to fly where the operator can't see it. But NASA is working with the FAA on air traffic control that would track drone flights without the operator watching the device, which could make larger scale drone delivery possible.



A drone successfully delivered a package to a residence in Hawthorne in March.