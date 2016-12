A ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California was stuck at least 100 feet in the air Friday evening.



According to the amusement park, the Sky Cabin became stuck with 20 guests and one ride operator on board around 2 p.m.



The park's maintenance team made several attempts to bring the ride down before contacting fire officials.

Knott's Berry Farm reported that all 21 people were safely on the ground by 9:54 p.m., nearly 8 hours later.



Fire crews used a rope system to lower each passenger one-by-one, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

According to a Knott's Berry Farm statement, the Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park's investigation into the incident is completed.

Update 10:06pm - All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54pm pic.twitter.com/tIzenlLvlq — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 31, 2016