Man's PODS container stuck on property for nearly a month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man reached out to us, saying he was having problems with his PODS (Portable On Demand Storage) container. He says the moving container has been on his property for nearly a month, and nobody would come to pick it up.

"Nobody can get this thing removed," says Eric Bedford, who just moved to Las Vegas from Florida.

Now, Bedford says he faces some hefty HOA fines, if the company doesn't remove it.

"I know the neighbors are frustrated because they have to find somewhere else to park," says Bedford.

Bedford says the PODS container was supposed to be picked up May 17, and has called numerous times and made several reservations to have it picked up.

13 Action News reached out to PODS to try to get some answers. They tell us an error on Bedford's account showed the container had already been picked up, and because of our phone call, they planned to have it removed immediately.