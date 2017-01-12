Wrong-way driver taken into custody near Charleston and Maryland

KTNV Staff
1:19 PM, Jan 11, 2017
5:22 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Due to the damaged vehicles and light pole, streets were closed for hours in the area of the crash.

KTNV
Stephanie Frederking
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A driver was taken into custody after refusing to stop for police officers near Bonneville Avenue and 8th Street.

The incident started around 12:22 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver refused to stop and continued to operate the vehicle in an unsafe manner up to Bonneville, where at one point the vehicle was going the wrong way on Bonneville.

A Precision Intervention Technique was attempted but was not successful in stopping the vehicle, and the driver continued to the intersection of Charleston and Maryland where the suspect vehicle collided with three other vehicles and a light pole.  

No one in the other vehicles suffered serious injuries and no one has been transported to the hospital.  

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

At one point, it was believed the suspect vehicle struck and RTC bus, but it was later determined there was no contact made with the bus. 
 
Due to the damaged vehicles and light pole, streets were closed for hours in the area of the crash.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending