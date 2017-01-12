A driver was taken into custody after refusing to stop for police officers near Bonneville Avenue and 8th Street.



The incident started around 12:22 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver refused to stop and continued to operate the vehicle in an unsafe manner up to Bonneville, where at one point the vehicle was going the wrong way on Bonneville.

A Precision Intervention Technique was attempted but was not successful in stopping the vehicle, and the driver continued to the intersection of Charleston and Maryland where the suspect vehicle collided with three other vehicles and a light pole.

No one in the other vehicles suffered serious injuries and no one has been transported to the hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

At one point, it was believed the suspect vehicle struck and RTC bus, but it was later determined there was no contact made with the bus.

Due to the damaged vehicles and light pole, streets were closed for hours in the area of the crash.