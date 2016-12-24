Woman who crashed into tree may have had medical episode

A 66-year-old woman was unresponsive after her car crashed into a tree in front of a home near Chloe Way and Waterhole Street, which is near West Gowan Road and Thom Boulevard.



Police say that it happened around 5 p.m. Dec. 23. It appears that the woman drove over a curb at a normal rate of speed and hit a tree in front of a home in the area.



The homeowner came outside to investigate and discovered the woman slumped over the wheel and unresponsive.



She was transported to Mountain View Hospital where she died despite all resuscitative efforts.



Due to the relatively insignificant impact with the tree, it is believed that she may have experienced a medical episode and her death is not being counted as a traffic-related fatality.



However, the Clark County coroner will determine the official cause of death. The coroner will also release her name after relatives have been notified.

