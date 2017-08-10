Woman says Southern Highlands Goodwill items are being stolen, sold online

A Southern Highlands woman is warning her neighbors about the local Goodwill donation drop box.



Sabrina Wilcox believes that items that she and her husband donated to a Goodwill drop off are being sold online. Sabrina's husband made several drops to their local Goodwill donation box after hours but the second time he showed up their previous items were gone.



The couple really thought nothing of it until Sabrina saw a rare scooter, that looks like a dinosaur, on an online garage sale app. It was too much of a coincidence and now Sabrina is hoping to let people in the area know that their donations may not be safe.