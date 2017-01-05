Woman says she received counterfeit cash in Craigslist sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are investigating after a valley woman says she's out hundreds of dollars.

The victim, Dora, did not want her last name released.

"They're out there to steal," she said.

Dora said the ordeal began when she placed an ad on Craigslist to sell jewelry.

"It's a beautiful engagement ring," she said.

Soon after, a man called her offering to buy the ring for $2,500.

"He was to propose to his girlfriend that evening," she said, "so he really wanted that ring."

They agreed to meet in a public place in the middle of the day. But Dora said she still snapped pictures of the buyer because she was apprehensive about the entire process.

"He noticed that," she said. "He said did you just snap a picture."

After the exchange, Dora said she realized something was wrong. The ATM would not accept her deposit.

That's when she contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service. Both agencies tell 13 Action News they are investigating the incident.

"She took all the precautions she could take but then I don't think she followed her own instinct," said 13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert and retired LVMPD Lt. Randy Sutton.

13 Action News spoke with the buyer. The man said he didn't know the cash was fake and if so, he's willing to return the ring.

If you are trying to sell merchandise online, you can check out some important safety reminders from police here.