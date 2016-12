One woman says her neighbors have been leaving their Husky chained up outside for three years near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The Husky's owners say that's not true at all.

"I'm past sorrow," said Barbi Tivas. "I'm at the point of anger."

Tivas says she's watched the Husky cry in the heat and the cold for far too long.

"After he had been crying for about three days, we begged them to please bring him in."

The Husky's owner, Fe Dimakiling, says they have a schedule for when they bring the Husky and their two other dogs in and out of the home.

"It's mandatory every day that they go inside," said Dimakiling. "They go inside every day and there's not one day that they're not being put inside the house."

Tivas says she's documented how many complaints and phone calls she's made to Animal Control. Tivas says they do nothing.

Dimakiling says Tivas is making it all up and wants to be left alone.

"Me and my family just want to be left alone," she said. "We don't want to be bothered. It's Christmas."

