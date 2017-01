LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman run down in a crosswalk at Cambridge Street and Sierra Vista Drive is now too injured to leave her apartment.

Pictures from moments after the collision, not far from Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Tuesday show Jennifer Thompson lying next to a truck with her shoe stuck under the front tire.



Thompson says she's experiencing pain all over her body. She struggles to move around her home with a walker.



It happened just a block from her apartment. Thompson says she was one step from the sidewalk.



Christine Siler saw what happened and jumped out of her car. She called Thompson's sister, then took the pictures as documentation.



"The lady couldn't obviously take pictures, the [crossing] guards weren't," Siler says. "Who's going to do it? It's the right thing to do."



Thompson's sister, Renee Jenkins, is now taking care of Thompson.



"She's 60 years old," Jenkins said. "She doesn't deserve to be hit in a crosswalk."



Neighbors say they've gotten used to the location being a dangerous intersection.



"Sometimes when I'm crossing with my little girls, [drivers] don't look all the way before they drive and they almost hit us," one woman said.



Police say the driver who hit Thompson stayed on the scene and cooperated.