Woman killed in weekend rollover crash

A woman is dead after a rollover crash on Jan. 14.

Around 3:23 am, a blue 2000 GMC Jimmy was eastbound on the southern IR215 approaching the IR15 SB/NB on ramps.

For unknown reasons the female driver entered the right shoulder and then overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate.

The vehicle then overturned ejecting the unrestrained female driver.

The female driver was transported to UMC Trauma where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The female driver was identified as 47-year-old Joann Burnett from Henderson, Nevada. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command’s 4th fatal crash resulting in 4 fatalities for 2017.

