HENDERSON (KTNV) - Henderson firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Thursday.

It was reported near Boulder Highway and Major Avenue.

Investigators say an unknown vehicle pulled out of a private driveway and clipped a Dodge Town and Country causing it to rollover.

The female passenger of the Town and Country was partially ejected and transported to Sunrise Trauma in stable condition, but with critical injuries.

This crash is being investigated as a hit and run. The vehicle that caused the accident fled the scene.

Traffic is closed on northbound Boulder Highway. Avoid the area.

13 Action News will post updates once they become available.