Woman found dead near Pecos, Alexander

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman was found dead at a home near Pecos and Alexander roads on Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 1:38 a.m. on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Avenue.

Police were called to investigate reports of a female who had been shot inside of a residence.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Investigators say there was a gathering at the victim’s residence prior to the discovery of the deceased. The victim’s roommate who had left, returned a short time later and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is the 11th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.