Woman ejected from vehicle in fatal rollover

24-year-old Ashely Mccune was killed in a rollover crash around 10:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 95, just south of mile marker 41.

The female driver and a male passenger were traveling southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic when the driver veered off the road into the dirt on the left shoulder. She overcorrected to the right and the vehicle began to rotate clockwise across the travel lanes. The Sonic entered the right dirt shoulder and rolled, ejecting the female passenger. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mccune was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol's first fatal crash for 2017.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -