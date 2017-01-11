Woman dies after hit by car near Charleston, Cimarron

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
HI: 56°
LO: 46°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road.
Police said a woman was driving a 2004 Chrysler east on Charleston when her vehicle struck an elderly woman who was in the roadway on a mobility scooter.
The elderly woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail is investigating.
The intersection is closed for the next three to four hours as police investigate.
.@LVMPD investigating fatal crash at Charleston & Cimarron. Elderly woman in mobility scooter reportedly killed. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/dJEavnZSuY— Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) January 11, 2017
.@LVMPD investigating fatal crash at Charleston & Cimarron. Elderly woman in mobility scooter reportedly killed. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/dJEavnZSuY
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
Alabama may have lost to Clemson Monday night, but Las Vegas sports books might be the biggest losers after the College Football Playoff…
Say goodbye to Yahoo. The company will have a new name after it merges with Verizon.
CES is one of the biggest conventions in Las Vegas, but one computer company isn't exactly thrilled with their experience.
Volunteers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue attempted to rescue a dog that was stuck on a cliff last week.
Keurig is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze machine.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.