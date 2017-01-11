Woman dies after hit by car near Charleston, Cimarron

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road.

Police said a woman was driving a 2004 Chrysler east on Charleston when her vehicle struck an elderly woman who was in the roadway on a mobility scooter.

The elderly woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail is investigating.

The intersection is closed for the next three to four hours as police investigate.

.@LVMPD investigating fatal crash at Charleston & Cimarron. Elderly woman in mobility scooter reportedly killed. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/dJEavnZSuY — Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) January 11, 2017

