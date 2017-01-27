Woman dies after crashing through walls near Decatur, Alta Drive

6:23 AM, Jan 27, 2017
7:15 AM, Jan 27, 2017
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman has died after crashing into a block wall near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

It happened at about 11:33 p.m. Thursday night. Police say that a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling east on West Alta Drive when the vehicle left the road and hit the wall behind a house on the street.

The vehicle continued through 2 more walls before it came to a rest in the backyard of one of the residences.

The 48-year-old female driver died at the scene. Alcohol impairment may have been a contributing factor.

This is the 9th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas so far this year.

