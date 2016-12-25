Slick roads and snow at Mt. Charleston are causing backups on Lee Canyon Road on Saturday.

Raul Agurra wanted to take a picture of the scenery but wound up stuck on the side of the road. Luckily one of our photojournalists, Matias Tautimez, was there to lend a helping hand.

It didn't take long before another good Samaritan followed suit. Equipped with proper winter tools, the Samaritan was able to help Agurra with his vehicle.

The National Weather Service says a winter warning is in effect on Mt. Charleston until 7 p.m. chains, snow tires, and/or 4-wheel drive is required to access Lee Canyon Road.

