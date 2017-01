LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Monday was a windy day around Las Vegas with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour around the valley.



The wind was so strong it damaged the playground cover at Kathy Batterman Elementary School, near Quail Avenue and Hualapai Way.



It should remain breezy on Tuesday with sustained winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



For the latest forecast, click here.