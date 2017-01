LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A wind advisory is in effect for the Las Vegas valley until 4 p.m. Wednesday.



The strongest winds will happen throughout the morning with gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour. Western and southern sections of the Las Vegas valley will be heavily affected. Winds are expected to slow down by the afternoon.



Drivers are advised to use caution, especially those in high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects should be tied down or placed in storage.