WATCH: President Obama's farewell speech

President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell speech Tuesday night as he heads into his last week in office.
It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Say goodbye to Yahoo. The company will have a new name after it merges with Verizon.
CES is one of the biggest conventions in Las Vegas, but one computer company isn't exactly thrilled with their experience.
Volunteers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue attempted to rescue a dog that was stuck on a cliff last week.
Keurig is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze machine.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.