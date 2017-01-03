WalletHub releases best, worst cities for keeping resolutions

Current
The practice of making resolutions for the new year is thought to have started 4,000 years ago with the Babylonians. They would mark the occasion with a massive festival and make promises to their gods that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.
A similar practice occurred in ancient Rome when the Romans offered sacrifices to the two-faced god named Janus and made promises of good conduct for the coming year.
And for early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one's past mistakes and resolving to do better.
According to recent research, as many as 45 percent of Americans say they usually make New Year's resolutions. However, only about 8 percent are successful in achieving their goals.
Clinical psychologist Joseph J. Luciani says the majority of people can not keep their resolutions unless they can back them up with the “capacity to either sustain motivation or handle the inevitable stress and discomfort involved in change.”
However, that may only be half the battle. A person's surroundings can also make it harder or easier to make changes.
WalletHub took a look at 150 of the largest U.S. cities across 49 key indicators of a location that’s conducive to self-improvement. Some of those indicators included access to exercise opportunities, access to healthy food stores, gyms and weight-loss centers per capita, median annual income, debt delinquency rates, homeownership rates, rental affordability, unemployment rate, average quality of universities, binge- and heavy-drinking rate, smoking rate, park playgrounds, fun opportunities and singles friendliness.
According to their rankings, if you live in Las Vegas, you have a pretty decent chance of keeping your resolutions. Las Vegas ranked No. 21 out of 150.
But, if you live in North Las Vegas, your chances may be pretty slim. North Las Vegas came in No. 144 on the list.
As for other cities in the state, Reno ranked No. 55.
The best city to live in is Salt Lake City, Utah, and the worst city for people who make New Year's resolutions is Detroit, Michigan.
