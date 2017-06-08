Volunters learn how to 'stop the bleed'

Members of the Red Rock Search and Rescue Team fully expect they will someday find someone suffering from a traumatic injury while an ambulance is still miles away. Diane Tyler said preparation is key.

"The more you learn. The more you train," said Tyler. "The better you will be able to react when you are in a situation in which you need to use it."

But the same thing could happen to any of us while we're at home, work or school.

Dr. Douglas Fraser is Chief of Trauma Surgery and an assistant professor at The University of Nevada School of Medicine. He was a part of team helping teach a "Stop The Bleed" training course.

"I want every single soccer mom, everyday Joe, high school kid, every person who works at a golf course, or at a casino," said Fraser. "Any person at all is able to do this training."

The training includes life saving skills to keep a victim from bleeding to death before help arrives. Instructors demonstrated the proper way to apply a tourniquet, how to pack a wound with bandages, and apply the proper amount of pressure.

"This is something that people die a preventable death of in the United States. From hemorrhage," Fraser said. "And if we can get someone to just learn a couple of things, a couple of techniques and share with their friends and their family. Put it on social media. Get the word out there."