Volunteers needed for annual homeless census

Volunteers are needed to help count homeless individuals within our communities to ensure that services are delivered more effectively and efficiently to those in need.



In addition, the data from the survey also is used to calculate federal funding allocations. This point-in-time count will begin at 10 p.m. Jan. 24, and finish by 4 a.m. Jan. 25.



Volunteers are being recruited for six census locations within the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, and the unincorporated areas of Clark County. To volunteer for this project, register online under the Urban Count section.



Volunteers will work in pairs or groups to canvass neighborhoods in their vehicles, visually counting the homeless individuals but never approaching or talking to them. They will begin at six locations across the valley with the downtown Las Vegas starting point at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, located at 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd.



Data collected during this process will demonstrate where homeless populations congregate in Southern Nevada. Service to these homeless populations becomes more effective as their locations are identified.



The primary goals of the survey are to evaluate the effectiveness of current programs on a local level to provide the information necessary to make improvements; preserve current federal funding; and raise public awareness of the scope and nature of homelessness in Southern Nevada.