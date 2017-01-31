Voluntary evacuation for Mount Charleston canceled

Clark County has canceled its voluntary evacuation notice and declaration of emergency for the Mount Charleston communities of Kyle and Lee Canyon, though the risk of avalanche from recent snowfall remains in the canyons and trails within the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area.



After assessing the conditions Monday with local, state and federal officials, Clark County’s emergency managers believe the risk of avalanche in the residential areas of Kyle and Lee canyons is reduced. However, officials caution that the possibility of avalanche activity continues in remote areas of the SMNRA.



“Following this weekend’s weather and visitation activity on the mountain, we believe we can lift the voluntary evacuation notice for residents of Kyle and Lee canyons, but we want to caution the visiting public that the risk of avalanche continues in the remote areas of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area,” said Clark County Fire Deputy Chief John Steinbeck in a statement.



The U.S. Forest Service continues to recommend that visitors recreate in groomed areas and avoid trails or landscapes that have slopes over 30 degrees.



In addition to the avalanche risk on trails and in the backcountry areas, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say parking on the mountain and snow play areas remains extremely limited due to the accumulation of snow on the shoulders along highways.

The Lee Canyon ski resort is open and has worked with the U.S. Forest Service to blast certain areas to reduce avalanche risk to skiers. The hotel, lodge and Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway in Kyle Canyon also are open.



Motorists can still expect temporary closures along Nevada State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road), 157 (Kyle Canyon Road), and 158 (Deer Creek Road) to regulate safe access.



Visitors are encouraged to check driving conditions, chain requirements, and road closures before traveling to the mountain. Visit www.GoMtCharleston.com for visitation tips. Road information also can be obtained by dialing 511 within Nevada, 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada.



Recommended safety tips for winter weather include wearing appropriate outdoor clothing and carrying emergency supplies with you such as tire chains/tow strap, cell phone, flash light, ice scraper, snow shovel, jumper cables, blankets and a first aid kit. The presence of people, new snow and wind can trigger avalanches.