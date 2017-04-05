CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbers take cash from gas station register

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are investigating two robberies in Las Vegas that could be related.
Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, an armed man and an accomplice demanded cash from a clerk at the Terrible's Gas Station on Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Minutes later, another gas station, located near Tenaya Way and Alexander Road, was targeted by robbers.
13 Action News obtained surveillance video from the second gas station that shows two masked men taking money from the cash register.
Police believe the two robberies could be related. The robbers are still on the loose.
