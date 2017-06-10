Vegas Vickie leaving Fremont Street

This weekend is your last chance to snap a picture of Vegas Vickie in her usual spot on Fremont Street. She's coming down Monday because of construction on a new hotel.

The neon cowgirl has been kicking up her heels in downtown Las Vegas since 1980.

Ruth Leventhal has lived in Las Vegas for 17 years. She was disappointed to hear that Vickie will be moving.

"Oh, it's an icon. It belongs here," said Leventhal

But not even an icon can get in the way of progress. Vickie has to go to make way for construction on a new hotel casino that will replace the Las Vegas Club. It's not lost on anyone 13 Action News spoke to that Vickie will be separated from her hubby, Vegas Vic.

Sean McNaughton was visiting from Scotland and said he doesn't like that idea at all.

"It wouldn't be the same though," he said. "Between her and the guy. That's what makes this street. It's what I always see in films."

The Fremont Street Experience said the sign will be restored, but it's still not clear where it will end up. Still some folks said even though there's sure to be more change, there are just some things that should remain the same. Ruth Leventhal was one of them.

"I think all the things that are here should stay here. " Leventhal said. "I don't like Vegas being torn apart or anything like that. It's changing everywhere, but I like the old Las Vegas."