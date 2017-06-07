Valley woman shares memories of being 'Wonder Woman' stunt double

The new Wonder Woman movie set box office records last weekend, but a lot of people were introduced to the DC Comics super heroine through the late 1970's television show.

While thousands of little girls dreamed of being Wonder Woman, Kim Renee got to do the next best thing. Today she has an impressive stash of memorabilia to go along with some impressive memories. Between 1977 and 1978 she was actress Lynda Carter's aerial stunt double during the second and third seasons of the TV series.

"A lot of girls tell me how they looked up to her, " Renee said.

After swapping out an acting career for the circus; the former gymnast performed in Las Vegas and across Europe before she was called on to do some of the show's most memorable stunts.

"They taught me how to go through glass. I went through glass on windows, " she said. "I went down a gravel hill where they took Wonder Woman up a conveyer belt and they drop her off. And I'm at the top of the hill and I roll down the gravel hill."

She has praise for Carter, who for many, became synonymous with the character.

"She was fantastic. She was always very nice to me," said Renee

She also loved the new movie starring actress Gal Gadot.