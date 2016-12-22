UPDATE: Neighbors blame mobile home fire on squatters

Marissa Kynaston
6:58 AM, Dec 21, 2016
6:29 PM, Dec 21, 2016

The vacant mobile home caught fire around 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at 5494 Mabel Road, near Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane.

Officials believe that squatters may have started the fire.

UPDATE: Neighbors are blaming squatters on a mobile home fire in the east side of the valley.  
"I told them, they're going to burn that house down," says one neighbor, TJ Clark.  "They were making fires in the backyard, they were living in the sheds, and now here we are!  They burned it down." 
 
According to neighbors, squatters had been living in the home for years. Neighbors say they've called their homeowners association, the Regency Village Association, and were told the home is now owned by the bank.  With no homeowner filing an official complaint, there's very little the HOA or police are able to do about the issue.  
 
Fire crews said the home was vacant, but are still investigating to see if squatters could have caused the fire. 
 
ORIGINAL STORY
 
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A vacant mobile home caught fire around 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at 5494 Mabel Road, near Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane.
 
Clark County firefighters had the fire out by 5:07 a.m.
 
No injuries were reported, and damage has not been estimated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

