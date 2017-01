Las Vegas firefighters responded to 3125 Sequoia Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Mojave Drive at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls that smoke was coming from a vacant house on the street.

Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived at the two-story wood frame boarded up house.

Firefighters got inside the house and found a fire on the first floor. The fire was brought under control in a few minutes.

Fire investigators believe the fire started from a warming fire used by squatters that were inside the house.

Neighbors said the house has been vacant for the past several months.

Damage was confined to a small portion of the house. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Firefighters from Clark County and North Las Vegas also assisted at the fire.