Christmas is just a few days away so for your friends and family out of town, that means you're on the clock to make sure their presents arrive in time.

Although we've passed most of the standard shipping deadlines already, you're not completely out of luck -- just expect to pay a little bit more.

For the major three -- FedEx, UPS and United States Postal Service -- your last day to ship a package is Friday.

For FedEx, you will pay an extra $16 on top of the regular shipping price.

For UPS, their Next Day Air service is about $130 for a 10 pound package.

For USPS, the price will start at $23.

If you want to avoid waiting in lines to ship out your packages, you can order online with Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and other stores until Dec. 23.

If you're a Prime member and you live in Las Vegas, you can use the Prime Now app to order gifts up until 9:45 p.m. Christmas Eve. They will still arrive before Christmas morning.