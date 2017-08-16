UNLV students will pay for more mental health resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With school starting in two weeks at UNLV, students are finding out they'll have to pay a new fee added on to their tuitions.

In June, it was decided every student would have to pay a $25 fee each semester to help meet the school's need for mental health resources.

UNLV officials say in the last year, there's been a 29% increase in demand for counseling and psychological services.

The fees begin with this year's fall semester.

According to the school, the money will allow them to bring on 10 new staff members for counseling and psych services.

Currently, wait times for students wanting appointments are reportedly several weeks.

Students we talked to agreed there was a problem, but don't think they should be the ones footing the bill.

"We are already paying $80 every semester for the student rec and wellness center whether we use it or not," said Kymberlie Joyhurd, the president of the Student Organization for Addiction Professionals. "We just spent $50,000 on a logo that we didn't need, didn't want, [and] nobody likes. Why didn't we spend that $50,000 and put it toward mental health services?"

UNLV officials say the demand for counseling has gone up 64% over the last four years.