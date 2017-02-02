President's travel restrictions concerns UNLV international students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There are a lot of people with questions about the president's travel restrictions, including students at UNLV.



A man from Iran named Majid who recently got his doctorate found out Wednesday the changes won't have a direct impact on him. He chose not to give his last name.



Majid's visa was extended, but he still attended a Q&A session held on campus by the Office of International Students and Scholars. The session was one of a series of workshops where students can ask questions about the executive order.



Marianna Panossi, the director of the office, says UNLV is home to about 40 to 45 students from countries named in the executive order.



She says she's issued a travel warning to them, suggesting they postpone any upcoming trips. The message also addressed the many students and faculty overseas whose lives are affected by the ban.



Majid understands the thinking behind President Donald Trump's travel restrictions.



"We all support every action the United States takes for bringing safety to American people," Majid said.



Majid also thinks the president is turning away a lot of would-be immigrants who could be very valuable to our society. Majid said many of them are highly educated and professionals in important fields like medicine.



Some local lawmakers agree with President Trump's move, preferring to err on the side of safety.



"It's about time we have a man in the White House that's protecting America," said Michele Fiore, a former Republican state assemblywoman.



Over the last few days, however, Majid and others like him have felt uncertainty about their status here.



Majid says the stress caused he and his wife to lose sleep for many days. They have a house in Las Vegas and with the good news of Majid's visa extension, Majid is ready to put his civil and environmental engineering doctorate to use.



He has a job lined up and plans to fight antibiotic-resistant infections.

The University of Nevada, Reno has also advised students from the seven affected countries to stay put while the executive order remains in place.