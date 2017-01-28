UNLV extends contract of football head coach Tony Sanchez

UNLV President Len Jessup and Director of Athletics Tina Kunzer-Murphy announced Friday that they have agreed in principle on a three-year extension of the contract of football head coach Tony Sanchez.

Sanchez originally signed a four-year contract in December 2014 and now has a deal that will keep him at UNLV through at least the 2021 season. University leaders are working on terms of the agreement, which will be announced when finalized.

The 11th head coach in UNLV history, Sanchez (7-17 overall) in 2015 became the first Rebel coach to win at least three times in his first season since Hall of Famer John Robinson in 1999.

Sanchez also became only the third UNLV coach to win the fabled Fremont Cannon by defeating in-state rival Nevada, Reno in his debut campaign and the first to do it on the road.

Under Sanchez, last year marked only the third time in program history and first time since 1999-2000 that UNLV won more games than the previous season for a second straight year.