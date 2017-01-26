Undocumented Nevadans react to President Trump's immigration orders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Wednesday that could increase deportations of undocumented immigrants.



The order will increase the amount of immigration enforcement officers who conduct deportations.



"It just creates anxiety for the immigrant community," said Erika Castro, a college student who is protected from deportation under President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.



During the campaign, Trump threatened to repeal the DACA program, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently said it is no longer a priority for the president.



Even so, immigrant rights activists in Las Vegas fear families could be torn apart.



"I'm still anxious. I am very scared for my family and myself so it's an anxiety that I don't know if it will ever go away," said Karla Rodriguez, who also receives DACA benefits.



Other Nevadans applauded Trump's executive orders and hope enforcing immigration law will mean more job opportunities for Americans.



"We do need only legals over here," said Terri Hanaway, a Las Vegas resident who struggled to find work after the recession. "There are a lot of Americans here who are struggling with homelessness and trying to get a job."



Trump is also threatening to cut federal funding from sanctuary cities that do not comply with federal immigration law.