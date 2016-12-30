Two people die from crash injuries crash near Washington, MLK

Current
50°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 56°
LO: 47°
HI: 58°
LO: 44°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 47°
HI: 58°
LO: 44°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
Ronda Rousey's return to the ring didn't last a minute Friday night.
A ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California was stuck at least 100 feet in the air Friday evening.
Lots of stories made headlines this year. Some were good, some were bad. But whatever they were, they definitely got you guys talking.
A couple is in hot water after an incident on flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and it was all caught on camera.
A video of a young boy's reaction after receiving a suit he wanted for Christmas goes viral.
A BASE jumper in Arizona is recovering after a jump went bad.