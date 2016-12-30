Two people die from crash injuries crash near Washington, MLK

2 people are dead after a November crash.

The crash happened on Nov. 24 around 3:24 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators say a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on Washington Ave. and was making a left turn, when it was struck by a Ford Fusion traveling west on Washington Avenue.

The Dodge Ram was redirected into a Chevrolet Malibu, which was facing south on North Martin L. King, stopped for the red signal.

The passenger in the Ford Fusion was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries. The operator of the Dodge Ram did not display any signs of impairment and was transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries.

On Dec. 15, the Clark County Coroner notified police that the 53-year-old passenger in the Ford Fusion died from injuries.

The Clark County Coroner notified police that on Dec. 17 the driver of the 1998 Dodge Ram, 84-year-old William Cleghorn died from injuries as well.

These deaths mark the 123 and 124 traffic-related fatalities of 2016 in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

