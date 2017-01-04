Two hikers rescued in Mohave County since Sunday

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) - Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Units were deployed twice within the past week.



Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Units were deployed Monday evening due to a missing hiker that became separated from her husband in the Sara Park area near Lake Havasu City.



The reporting party said that he and his wife Nylene Haseman, 71, both of Lake Havasu City, were hiking through the mountain trail known as Sara’s Crack and they became separated around 5 p.m. The reporting party said that he called 911 after he was unsuccessful in finding his wife after an hour.



Approximately 6 p.m., Search and Rescue Units responded to the Sara Park area and worked jointly with the Lake Havasu Fire Department personnel.



At about 9:30 p.m., a Search and Rescue member heard someone in the far distance repeatedly say “Woohoo” in a soft voice. Units assembled a task force and found Haseman stuck in a canyon.



Haseman broke her ankle and injured her shoulder after she had fallen about 12 feet into some water which damaged her cellphone. Haseman was jointly rescued out of the canyon by 18 people from Search and Rescue and Lake Havasu City Fire Department.



After Haseman was transported to a suited landing zone, she was airlifted to Havasu Regional Medical Center by Native Air. Haseman also suffered from hypothermia.



Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units were also deployed in Kingman early Sunday morning due to a man who got stranded on Bull Mountain while he was hiking the evening of New Year’s Eve.



Apparently, Alan Akio Matsuo, 41, of Kingman, was taking pictures of the evening lights when the weather changed and the rain and fog started moving in the mountain area.



Around 5 a.m. Sunday, units responded after Matsuo called 911.



Search and Rescue members then located Matsuo. Matsuo was OK, other than being cold and hungry.