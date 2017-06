LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some neighbors on the east side of the valley are looking for answers after a heartbreaking discovery.

Two dogs were found dead on the side of a road near Hollywood and Owens.

"It looked like a dead coyote," said Loretta Joyce, who lives down the street. She walks the neighborhood every day.

Joyce looked closer and saw they were German shepherds.

"Quickly got sick to my stomach and decided I'd better call [Clark County] Animal Control and then I walked away and felt nauseous," she said.

We called Animal Control, adding on to the other calls people like Loretta and others had already made.

Three officers arrived soon after to scan the dogs.

They found one had a microchip.

Clark County will attempt to get in touch with the owner of the chip.

The investigation remains open. The cause of the dogs' death hasn't been determined.